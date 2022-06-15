ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $29.22

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $28.61. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 98,899 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

