ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.65. Approximately 151,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,976,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $7,095,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $31,316,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $13,914,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.