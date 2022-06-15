Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $77.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE PB opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

