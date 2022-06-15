Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $23.39

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $24.35. Prudential shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 5,248 shares.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,558.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

