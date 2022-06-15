PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

Shares of PIFMY opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, corn, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

