Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.97 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

