PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

PUBM opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $914.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.56.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,288. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

