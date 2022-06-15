PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
PUBM opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $914.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.56.
In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,288. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
