PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Up 39.3% in May

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 284,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,292. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

