Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($110.42) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($110.42) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($89.58) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €106.50 ($110.94).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €66.10 ($68.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($120.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.