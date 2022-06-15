Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($89.58) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($128.13) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €106.50 ($110.94).

PUM stock opened at €66.10 ($68.85) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. Puma has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($120.21).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

