Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

