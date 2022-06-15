PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) PT Lowered to $66.00 at SVB Leerink

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 238.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PureTech Health from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PRTC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

