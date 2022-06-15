Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

