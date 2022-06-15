PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in PVH by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PVH by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.