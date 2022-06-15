PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

NYSE PVH opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

