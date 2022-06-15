Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 347,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,137. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.