Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 347,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
