Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By B. Riley

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,352,333.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,477.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

