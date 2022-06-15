Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issued By B. Riley

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $615,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,317,540.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

