Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Lifted by B. Riley

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MediciNova in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

