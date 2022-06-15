Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Decreased by KeyCorp

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.77 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
