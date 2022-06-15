Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Boosted by Analyst

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Sunday, June 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

NOVA stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.