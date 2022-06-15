Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Issued By B. Riley

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cadre in a report released on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Cadre alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.