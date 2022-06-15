Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.
Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
