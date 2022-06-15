Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

