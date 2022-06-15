Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.00

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.