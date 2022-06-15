Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,724. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.49.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,427,454. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,870,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

