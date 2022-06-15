Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Qualys stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.49. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,427,454 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,870,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

