Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 6,391.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

