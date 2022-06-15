Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of QSIAW stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
