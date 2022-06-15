Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0096 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

QTRHF opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

