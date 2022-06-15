Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on QTRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

