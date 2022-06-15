Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,417.10.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

