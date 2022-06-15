Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE QD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 5,318,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 24.76, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 1,408.0% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,799,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

