Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NYSE QD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 5,318,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 24.76, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 4.53%.
About Qudian (Get Rating)
Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.
