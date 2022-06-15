Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.20

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.20 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.32), with a volume of 336554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.10 ($1.35).

Several brokerages have commented on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.97) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($1.97).

Get Quilter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($295,780.74). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,443.50).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.