Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 133,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 168,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

