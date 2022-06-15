Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 7.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 112,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,581,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

