Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.93. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

