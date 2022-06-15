Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.05

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 74176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

