Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $37,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.21.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 627,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

