Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.56. 12,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 922,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $732.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 136.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 435.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 137,152 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

