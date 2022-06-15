Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10.

JNPR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 3,352,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,330. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

