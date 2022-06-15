Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 3,352,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,330. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 314.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 100,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 275.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 198,909 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.