Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.