Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

