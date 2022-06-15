Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.43) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $398.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

