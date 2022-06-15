Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.77

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 28747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

PACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $636.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

