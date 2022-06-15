RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 45.4% in May

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

