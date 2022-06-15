Raymond B. Ruddy Buys 17,341 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $93.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 777,942.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,532,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

