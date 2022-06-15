Raymond James Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $136.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.