Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Up 38.2% in May

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 759,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,120. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

