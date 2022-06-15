RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 880,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 in the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RealNetworks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RealNetworks by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116,055 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,499. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.